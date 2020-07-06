William "Bill" Bedford Hurst, beloved father, brother, and son, passed away on Friday, July 3rd, in his hometown of Port Allen, LA at the age of 56. He is survived by his daughters Laine Hurst and Olivia Hurst, brother Donald "Donnie" Hurst, Jr., and wife Violet, his sister Elizabeth Shortess, brother Peter Hurst and wife Robin, his brother Chris Hurst and wife Yvette, niece Mary, and nephews Steven, Ryan, Joshua, Zachary, Dylan and Samuel. He was preceded in death by his parents Donald J. Hurst and Letitia Magruder Hurst, brother in-law James "Jim" Shortess, niece Sarah Shortess, and niece Jill Hurst Mabile. Bill was a native of Port Allen, LA, where he attended Port Allen High and graduated in 1982. He was a devoted fan of LSU football and held a special place in his heart for cold beer and spicy food. He was an avid sportsman, hunter, and fisherman. A memorial service will be announced and held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store