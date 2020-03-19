Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Bernard "Bill" Hanegan Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Bernard ''Bill" Hanegan Jr., of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 89 years old. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He graduated from Catholic High School in 1947. After high school, Bill joined the Marine Corp. He served from 1948-1952 and fought in the Korean War at the Chosin Reservoir. Upon returning from Korea, he married Anna Arbour. The couple moved to New Orleans where Bill earned a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from Loyola University in 1956. He worked as a pharmacist for over 50 years. Bill is proceeded in death by his parents William Hanegan Sr. and Edith Marroy Hanegan, his brother Douglas Hanegan and his sister, Maureen Hanegan Thompson Achee. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anna Arbour Hanegan, their 10 children, 21 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Emma Jean Gajan Marchand and his sister-in-law Patricia Hanegan. Due to current events, a celebration of life mass to include his many friends and extended family will take place at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church at a date to be determined. A graveside service will be held at Greenoaks at 9595 Florida Blvd. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 for immediate family only.

