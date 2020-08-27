William "Bill" Bernard Jr. Hanegan of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 89 years old. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He graduated Catholic High School in 1947, then joined the Marine Corps. He served from 1948-1952 and fought in the Korean War at the Chosin Reservoir. Upon returning from Korea, he married Anna Arbour. The couple moved to New Orleans where Bill earned a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from Loyola University in 1956. He worked as a pharmacist for over 50 years. He was a pharmacist and part owner of L&G Rexall Drugs in Baton Rouge, LA. Later he worked as a pharmacist for Super Fresh in Greenwell Springs, LA where he retired in 2005. After retiring, he worked until 2007 for Curry's Pharmacy in Greensburg. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Marine Corps League. Bill was happiest surrounded by his large family having a bbq or watching LSU or Saints football games. He took pride in sharing his stories from serving as a marine and fighting in the Korean War. He worked hard to provide for his family and had a very strong work ethic. He was a reserved and reflective man but always liked to joke a little and have fun. He never missed an opportunity to show his affection for his sweet wife, Anna and his appreciation for the life they built together. Bill is proceeded in death by his parents William Hanegan Sr. and Edith Marroy Hanegan, his brother Douglas Hanegan and his sister, Maureen Hanegan Thompson Achee. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Anna Arbour Hanegan, their 10 children, Lori Rinaudo (John), Judy Landry (Mike), Marcia Teasley, Sharon Cavell (Pat), Timothy Hanegan (Jeanne), William "Bill" Hanegan III, Patrick Hanegan (Beverly), Michael Hanegan (Lisa), Brenda Michel (Hans) and Amy Hanegan. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, Joey Rinaudo (Melodie), Nicholas Rinaudo (Christina), Lindsay Rinaudo Perricone (Brett), Michael Landry (Dawn), Ryan Landry (Amy), Kellie Landry Leal (Gene), John Teasley (Annette), Robert Teasley (Monica), Stephen Cavell (Alicia), Andrew Cavell (Robyn), Claire Cavell, Sean Hanegan (Amanda), Kevin Hanegan (Hannah), Blake, Ben & Brooke Hanegan, Michael Hanegan, Emily Hanegan Stephens (Ted), Maggie, Camille & Galen Michel, and 19 great grandchildren, Rileigh & Gabe Rinaudo, Madison Louque & Harper Perricone, Micah & Noah Landry, Reid & Reise Landry, Brynlee & Hallee Leal, Reed Cavell, Rhodes & Hinson Cavell, Eleanor & John Hanegan, Laena & Caleb Hanegan, McKinsey Hanegan, and Colin Stephens. He is also survived by his sister, Emma Jean Gajan Marchand and his sister-in-law Patricia Lorio Hanegan. The family would like to express their gratitude to care-giver Shekedra Jolla, physical therapists Sarge and Thomas, hospice nurse Lauren Cranford, Pinnacle Hospice, Central Physical Therapy, Dr. Kent Rhodes and Dr. Thomas Trahan. Pallbearers will be Michael Landry, Joey Rinaudo, John Teasley, Stephen Cavell, Sean Hanegan, Blake Hanegan, Michael Hanegan, and Galen Michel. Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Landry, Nicholas Rinaudo, Robert Teasley, Andrew Cavell, Kevin Hanegan, and Ben Hanegan. A celebration of life mass to include his friends and extended family will take place at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 am followed by burial at Greenoaks at 9595 Florida Blvd. Attendees must wear masks and social distance at both the church and burial. There will be no visitation due to current events. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Catholic High School Foundation at catholichigh.org
or P.O. Box 65004, Baton Rouge, LA 70896 or the Marine Corps League, Choctaw Detachment at http://mclbr.org.