Ben Skillman died peacefully at home on March 4, 2020. He was 77. Born and raised in Baton Rouge, Ben was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School, the University of South Louisiana, Lafayette, and Loyola Law School. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. In 1961, Skillman enlisted in the Army's Division of the ASA (Army Security Agency). As a cryptographer and courier, he deciphered codes and delivered top secret messages. Ben was the founder and owner of Skill Real Estate, a successful raw land sales and development company that specialized in buying and selling tracts of 1000 acres or more in East Baton Rouge Parish. He is survived by his wife, Susan "Sue" Shaw; children Bennet Brady of Dallas; Piper Lea of New York City; step-daughter Laura Birnbaum of Dallas; and his sweet cousin Catherine "Sis" Peques of Baton Rouge. A special thanks to Ruby L. C. Young for her tender care, as well as a heartfelt thanks to Harold Brandt, MD, and Carl Luikart, MD, for their expert care and attention. Last, but not least, thank you, Ashley, and Hospice of Baton Rouge for all the attentive care given since January. Services are Monday, March 9, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Visitation begins at 9:00 AM with a funeral Mass beginning at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in Jackson, LA, following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Baton Rouge, 3600 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, 70806, in honor of Ben Skillman.

