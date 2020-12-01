1/1
William Beverly "Bill" Middleton lll.
William "Bill" Beverly Middleton III passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 79. He was a lifelong resident of Plaquemine, LA. Bill was a devout Catholic, and loved family, going to adoration, history, heritage, antiques, art and genealogy. He was a thoughtful, kind, and witty man who was full of life and fun to be around. He is survived by his brothers, Edward Barker Middleton and wife, Susanne Clouatre Middleton and Michael Poynter Middleton and wife, Janet Miller Middleton; his nieces and nephews, Michelle Middleton Griffith and husband, William Nicholas Griffith, Jr., Nancy Middleton Theriot, Caroline Poynter Middleton, Susan Middleton Lewis and husband, H. Brooks Lewis, Edward Barker Middleton, Jr., Michael Poynter Middleton II, and wife, Meghan O'Neill Middleton; and great-nieces and nephews, Ann Gordon Blanchard, William David Blanchard, Jr., Michael Sevier Blanchard, John Andrew Blanchard, Mariah Caroline Blanchard, Zachary Middleton Griffith, Hinton McKai Griffith, Caleb Jude Griffith, Kendall Elizabeth Theriot, Mia Catherine Theriot, Charles Poynter Middleton, Jack Henry Sanders, Brooks O'Keefe Lewis, Edward Steele Lewis, Anna Catherine Lewis, Wells Middleton Lewis, Olivia Creighton Middleton, Harrison Barker Middleton, and Michael Ann Wraight Middleton. Preceded in death by his father, Willie Beverly Middleton, Jr., mother, Nancy Gordon Barker Middleton; nephew, William Hopkins Middleton; great-nephew, William Brooks Lewis; paternal grandparents, Willie Beverly Middleton and Maria Poynter Schwing Middleton; maternal grandparents, William Edward Barker, Jr. and Bennedette Texada Barker. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Cleo Milano on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a private burial at St. John Cemetery in Plaquemine. Honorary pallbearers include William David Blanchard, Jr., Charles Poynter Middleton, and Richard Randolph Gunn. Due to Covid-19 concerns, only immediate family will attend. The service will be available online via olomchurch.com and YouTube.com/olombr. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice. Family and friends may sign the online guest book or leave a personal note at wilbertservices.com/obituary.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
1 entry
December 1, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
