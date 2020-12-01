William "Bill" Beverly Middleton III passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the age of 79. He was a lifelong resident of Plaquemine, LA. Bill was a devout Catholic, and loved family, going to adoration, history, heritage, antiques, art and genealogy. He was a thoughtful, kind, and witty man who was full of life and fun to be around. He is survived by his brothers, Edward Barker Middleton and wife, Susanne Clouatre Middleton and Michael Poynter Middleton and wife, Janet Miller Middleton; his nieces and nephews, Michelle Middleton Griffith and husband, William Nicholas Griffith, Jr., Nancy Middleton Theriot, Caroline Poynter Middleton, Susan Middleton Lewis and husband, H. Brooks Lewis, Edward Barker Middleton, Jr., Michael Poynter Middleton II, and wife, Meghan O'Neill Middleton; and great-nieces and nephews, Ann Gordon Blanchard, William David Blanchard, Jr., Michael Sevier Blanchard, John Andrew Blanchard, Mariah Caroline Blanchard, Zachary Middleton Griffith, Hinton McKai Griffith, Caleb Jude Griffith, Kendall Elizabeth Theriot, Mia Catherine Theriot, Charles Poynter Middleton, Jack Henry Sanders, Brooks O'Keefe Lewis, Edward Steele Lewis, Anna Catherine Lewis, Wells Middleton Lewis, Olivia Creighton Middleton, Harrison Barker Middleton, and Michael Ann Wraight Middleton. Preceded in death by his father, Willie Beverly Middleton, Jr., mother, Nancy Gordon Barker Middleton; nephew, William Hopkins Middleton; great-nephew, William Brooks Lewis; paternal grandparents, Willie Beverly Middleton and Maria Poynter Schwing Middleton; maternal grandparents, William Edward Barker, Jr. and Bennedette Texada Barker. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Cleo Milano on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. followed by a private burial at St. John Cemetery in Plaquemine. Honorary pallbearers include William David Blanchard, Jr., Charles Poynter Middleton, and Richard Randolph Gunn. Due to Covid-19 concerns, only immediate family will attend. The service will be available online via olomchurch.com
and YouTube.com/olombr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice
. Family and friends may sign the online guest book or leave a personal note at wilbertservices.com/obituary.