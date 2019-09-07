William "Bill" Blair Jr., age 62, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital in Gonzales, LA. A resident of Gonzales, LA and native of Dutchtown, LA. He was a former employee of Roto-Rooter. Survived by his wife, Belinda Blair; his mother, Lucille S. Blair (Mervin); stepson, Scot Blackwell; two sisters, Michele Argrave (J.C.) and Nancy Gomez (Kenny); and two brothers, David Blair and Todd Blair (Vanessa). Preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" Blair Sr.; and sister, Dinah Lee Blair. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019