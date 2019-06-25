William Blair Miller, a native and resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana, died on Saturday evening, June 22, 2019. He was 37 years old, a loving husband, father, son, uncle and brother. He was an electrician by trade and loved fishing, LSU football, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Kelli, his daughter; Brianna, his son, Dre'vin Fetterolf and his Daughter In Law, Madison; Mother- Monica Gill, her husband, Tommy; Father- William Miller; Brother-Blake, his wife, Jeana, their children: Hope, Reece and Rhett; stepbrother- Jeremy; Maternal Grandmother-Lois Picou; Mother in Law and Father in Law- Jim and Donna McChristian; Brother In Law and Sister In Law - Kevin and Britany McChristian, Ryan and Katrina Jenny; Nieces and Nephews- Dawson and Dalton Albin, Caydence, Cayleigh and Caroline McChristian, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Leonel J. Tullier; paternal grandfather, William B. Miller, and his paternal grandmother, Perry D. Miller. Pallbearers- Kevin McChristian, Ryan Jenny, Dawson Albin, Dalton Albin, Trini Miller, Dustin Misner. Visitation at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs, will be held June 27, 2019, starting at 10:00 a.m. Services at 12:00 p.m. Burial at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery.
