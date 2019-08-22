A native of Plaquemine, LA, William departed this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center-Kenner at the age of 73. He was a 1963 graduate of Iberville High School, attended Southern University and served in the U.S. Army. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, William Jr (Valencia ) and Dameon (Opel); one daughter, Cheryl Smith; three brothers, Lawrence Bouvay, Horace (Marilyn) and Velton (Linda); three sisters, Mary Dubois, Viola (John ) Walker and Glenda Pack; two sisters-in law, Thelma H. Bouvay and Sarah P. Bouvay; ten grandchildren and a special cousin Claudia Oubre and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Louise W. Bouvay; wife Brenda Jenkins Bouvay; four brothers, Rev. Thomas A. Bouvay, Felton Bouvay, Charles Bouvay and August Bouvay; two sisters, Shirley Oliver, Hattiesburg MS, and Willie Mae Washington, Plaquemine, LA. Visitation on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Airy Baptist Church,62440 Rev. Calvin Jenkins Street, Plaquemine, LA conducted by Rev. Lionel Johnson, Pastor. Interment in Grace Memorial Park
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019