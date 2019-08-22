Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Duckie" Bouvay Sr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Mt. Airy Baptist Church Service 11:00 AM Mt. Airy Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

A native of Plaquemine, LA, William departed this life on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Ochsner Medical Center-Kenner at the age of 73. He was a 1963 graduate of Iberville High School, attended Southern University and served in the U.S. Army. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, William Jr (Valencia ) and Dameon (Opel); one daughter, Cheryl Smith; three brothers, Lawrence Bouvay, Horace (Marilyn) and Velton (Linda); three sisters, Mary Dubois, Viola (John ) Walker and Glenda Pack; two sisters-in law, Thelma H. Bouvay and Sarah P. Bouvay; ten grandchildren and a special cousin Claudia Oubre and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Louise W. Bouvay; wife Brenda Jenkins Bouvay; four brothers, Rev. Thomas A. Bouvay, Felton Bouvay, Charles Bouvay and August Bouvay; two sisters, Shirley Oliver, Hattiesburg MS, and Willie Mae Washington, Plaquemine, LA. Visitation on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. at Mt. Airy Baptist Church,62440 Rev. Calvin Jenkins Street, Plaquemine, LA conducted by Rev. Lionel Johnson, Pastor. Interment in Grace Memorial Park

