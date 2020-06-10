William Bruce King
1939 - 2020
William "Bruce" King, Captain USN (retired), was born on May 27, 1939, near Roxana, AL. He peacefully passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the age of 81. He was a resident of Greenwell Springs, LA. Bruce enlisted in the US Navy and served for 40 years. He obtained the rank of Captain and was considered a 'mustang'. He received his Chemical Engineering Degree from Auburn University and a Masters Degree from LSU. Locally, Bruce served on the commission to bring the USS Kidd (DD-661) to LA Naval War Memorial. He was a member of Cornerstone Fellowship in Central, LA, an avid gardener and a member of the Gideons International. Bruce is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty; children, Beth Serpas (Stew), David King (Karen) and Tim King (Natalie); grandchildren, Mitchell Serpas (Chavanne) and Victoria Higbie (Steve); twin great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Willow Serpas; brother, Leon King (Marilyn); and numerous nieces and nephews. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents, Wilmer and Bessie King; and sister, Edna Earl King. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 12:00PM until the time of funeral services at 2:00PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruce's name to Gideons International or The Mercy Ships. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
JUN
12
Burial
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
