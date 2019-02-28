William Bunny Ford departed this life on February 21, 2019, at our Lady of the Lake at the age of 56. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Barbara Sullivan Ford; son, Joshua Ford; parents, William and Hattie Ford; brothers, Gregory, Joseph, Timothy, Ellis Ford, and Joshua Robertson; sisters, Mary F. Gee, Angelia F. Richard, and Rebecca F. Hernan. Services are Saturday, March 2, 2019, at World Shakers Church International (851 N 48th Street, Baton Rouge, LA) Viewing at 9:00 a.m.; Funeral at 10:00 a.m.
World Shakers Church Intl
851 N 48th St
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019