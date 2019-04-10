Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William C. 'Bill' Baker. View Sign

William C. "Bill" Baker, 87, Hays, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Via Christi Village. He was born November 29, 1931 in Altus, Oklahoma the son of William Clarence and Hallie Marie (McKenna) Baker. He graduated from Altus High School, earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Oklahoma State University, and pursued his master's degree at Louisiana State University. As a chemical engineer, he was a plant manager and operations manager known for being a problem solver. Bill was a jet fighter pilot in the United States Air Force. He married Betty Ann McCutcheon. Bill married Cathy Mick in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on February 28, 1978, and both were employed in Baton Rouge for nearly 20 years before retiring to Sedona, Arizona. They celebrated 41 years of marriage. He was a scuba diver, an artist painting murals and drawing cartoon sketches, a woodworker, and a member of Sigma Chi. He loved traveling with family and friends, enjoyed trips to a number of foreign countries, was very active in the outdoors, and had a passion for hiking, especially in Sedona, Arizona and at the Grand Canyon at the age of 70. Survivors include his wife Cathy of Hays, three daughters; Amy Palomaki and husband Scott of Traverse City, MI, Cynthia Peters and husband John of Woodstock, GA, and Shelby Baker of Dayton, TX, two stepsons; Greg Mick and wife Diane of Hays and Rev. Dr. Barry Mick and wife Joanne of Kauai, HI, a stepdaughter; Renee Mick of Marfa, TX, a step daughter-in-law; Frieda Mick of Baton Rouge, LA, three granddaughters; Paige, Sydney and Madison, four step grandchildren; Matthew, Ashley, Dusty, and Brett, and a great grandson; Dawson. He was preceded in death by his parents, a stepson; Gary Mick, a brother; Boyd Baker, and two sisters; Dorothy Ford and Donna Carter. Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the St. John's Chapel in Via Christi Village. Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until service time. Military honors will be provided by the Hays VFW Honor Guard. Memorials are suggested to the , in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

