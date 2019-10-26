William Cary Pecquet, Jr, 81, a native of Port Allen and resident of Baton Rouge passed away on October 25, 2019. William, known affectionately as "Peewee" Pecquet, loved writing poetry, dancing to Cajun and Swamp Pop music with his "harem", walking around the Capital and Spanish Town, and cooking authentic cajun meals. He looked forward to decorating his home for the holidays and loved his family. He will be dearly missed, but dancing the jitterbug eternally. He is survived by: sister Shirley Pequet, of Prairieville, LA; sister and brother-in-law Azelia and Ronald Efferson, of Hot Springs Village, AR; sister and brother-in-law T-mo and Rick Mertz, of Pasa Grande, AZ; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his mother Laura Loup Pecquet Matheson; father William Cary Pecquet; brothers – Howard Pecquet, Maurice Pecquet, and Johnny Pecquet; and sisters – Theresa Hebert, and Joyce Glass. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, beginning at 10:00 am until a funeral service at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019