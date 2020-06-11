William Charles 'Chuck' Jones
William Charles Jones, affectionately known as "Chuck," passed away peacefully at home on June 7, 2020. Chuck was born to Lawrence Jones Jr. and Madlen Julia Dunbar on June 24, 1961 in New Orleans, Louisiana. He was a loyal family man and a loved son, brother, husband, father and friend. Chuck knew the Lord! He dedicated twenty-five years of hard work to the food service industry. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Jones Jr. and Madlen Julia Dunbar Jones. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of thirty-four years, Marsha White Jones; brothers, Dr. Glen O. Jones and Carl Jones (Tamesha) of Atlanta, GA; sisters, Sharon W. Robinson (Mark) of Covington, GA and Jacqueline Allen (Drexal) of Norcross, GA; stepdaughters, Kimberly Bell (Darryl), Chiquita White, Rochelle Nash (Robert) and Terrica White; son, Devin White; grandchildren, Tierra White, Takorey White, Tyquona White, Kevion White, Destiny Bell, Alanna Smith and Tyler Hogan; great-grandchildren, Trendell White, Treneil White and Trenial White; and a host of other family members, friends and loved ones. Viewing will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 @ New Sunlight Baptist Church located at: 1777 America Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802, from 9AM Until 10:30AM.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
New Sunlight Baptist Church
