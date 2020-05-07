William Charles Farris, Sr., transitioned into eternal rest at Heritage Manor on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was a 68 year old native of Frierson, Louisiana; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a 34 1/2 year Dow Chemical retiree; and a Deacon at Shiloh Missionary B.C. Visitation at Shiloh on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 8:00 am until 10:45 am. Due to Covic-19 restrictions, family will have a private service conducted by Pastor Fred J. Smith; interment at Johnson Cemetery, Woodville, Mississippi. Survivors include his loving wife, Gwendolyn Farris; children, Christina Farris, Orlando, FL; William Farris, Jr. and Kimberly Farris Keys of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughter, Elisha Keys of Katy, TX; seven sisters; one brother; host of nieces, nephews; special cousins; other relatives and friends. Service may be viewed via live stream on Saturday at 11:00 am at www.vimeo.com/shilohbr. A memorial will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Mission Fund https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-william-c-farris-sr…. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2020.