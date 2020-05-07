William Charles Farris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Charles Farris, Sr., transitioned into eternal rest at Heritage Manor on Sunday, May 3, 2020. He was a 68 year old native of Frierson, Louisiana; a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a 34 1/2 year Dow Chemical retiree; and a Deacon at Shiloh Missionary B.C. Visitation at Shiloh on Saturday, May 9, 2020 from 8:00 am until 10:45 am. Due to Covic-19 restrictions, family will have a private service conducted by Pastor Fred J. Smith; interment at Johnson Cemetery, Woodville, Mississippi. Survivors include his loving wife, Gwendolyn Farris; children, Christina Farris, Orlando, FL; William Farris, Jr. and Kimberly Farris Keys of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughter, Elisha Keys of Katy, TX; seven sisters; one brother; host of nieces, nephews; special cousins; other relatives and friends. Service may be viewed via live stream on Saturday at 11:00 am at www.vimeo.com/shilohbr. A memorial will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Mission Fund https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-william-c-farris-sr…. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved