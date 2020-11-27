William Charles "Willie" Sanders passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence in Prairieville, La. at the age of 86. He was born in Belle Rose, La., grew up in Donaldsonville and graduated from Ascension Catholic High School. He married and lived in Marrero, La. briefly, then made White Castle, La. home. He was a member of the Louisiana National Guard 769 Battalion, White Castle Jaycees and the White Castle Bowling League. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Sanders; two daughters and one son in law, Gina Marie and Danny Sanchez and Stacy Lynn Sanders; six grandchildren, William Kees, Bridget Jumonville, Boyd Boudreaux, Jenna Alford, Toby Sanders and Chase Mathis; seven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his children, Sandra "Sandy" Causin, Donnalyn Mary Sanders and Harry Charles "Chucky" Sanders; father, William Sanders; mother, Mary Olamp Capello Troxler and stepfather, Hipolite "Lit" Troxler; and an infant sister. At a young age Willie and his mother lived with her mother, his grandmother, Alice Falcon Capello. His mother's 10 siblings had a large influence in his upbringing. He learned various trades from his uncles and went on many adventures with them. He was spoiled by his aunts, especially his aunt and Godmother, Ruth Capello Landry. Our dad was one of the most knowledgeable people we have ever known, the lessons he taught us were invaluable. Even his girls knew about automobiles and mechanics. In our youth, we didn't always appreciate the information he shared, thinking we would never need to know such things. Now we have realized the value of those lessons. Willie owned and managed several businesses. His first, a trucking business in White Castle, where he employed and influenced many young men. Later, he owned Iberville Services, Inc., an industrial construction and plant maintenance business in Plaquemine, La. They performed work in many of the local plants, at the Bayou Choctaw Site for the Federal Reserve and other plants in Louisiana. He later worked in California for a year. Then returned to Louisiana and opened his business Sanders Auto Restoration in Baton Rouge. He spent several years refurbishing old cars and trucks, his favorite being Studebakers. He manufactured parts for Studebaker companies in California and Illinois. He was admired and respected by his employees and clients for his extensive knowledge, despite never having a college degree. His accomplishments were due to his hard work and willingness to become part of his crew. He made many lifelong friendships over the years. He will be missed tremendously as the family historian. We love you and miss you. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.