William Clayton "Frog" Allen, is a native of McComb, MS and a resident of Ethel, LA passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10:00 PM. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father and brother as well as friends. Clayton was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Clayton is survived by his wife of 45 years Debrah Lynn John's Allen; a daughter Tiffany Allen; a son Brock Allen; two grandsons Caimen and Kagen Allen; two sisters Betty Allen and Sue Hodges; a niece and nephew in law Amber and Jason Blackwell; a great nephew Chase Weiss; and two great nieces Emmalee and Kadee Blackwell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie Clay and Elouise Duncan Allen and a brother Tommy Gene "T.A." Allen. Visitation with family will be Tuesday, Oct. 15 at Miller and Daughter Mortuary in Zachary from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Clayton is now in Heaven enjoying fishing and hunting with his father and brother.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
