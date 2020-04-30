"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the House of the LORD forever." Psalm 23:6. Elder William Coats, Sr. 88, a native of St. Francisville, LA and resident of Zachary, LA, entered into eternal rest at St. Joseph's Carpenter House, Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Elder Coats, a Christian man of great faith and fervent prayer, was known for loving his family, enjoying the serenity of the outdoors through fishing, farming and nature at large. As a humble man, he lived a peaceful and quiet life. A husband, father, papa, etc.; he leaves to cherish his memories: his devoted wife of sixty-two plus years, Deaconess Mary Coats ; children: Doris (William) Nixon, Jr., Verla Farlough, Pastor Milton (Rose) Coats, Linda Coats, William (fiancée – Patrice Bibbins) Coats, Jr. and Larry (Rhonda) Coats; Pascha (Omar) McCall; grandchildren: Shelly (Frank) McLeod, Andre (fiancée – Jerica Mitchell) Gatlin, Bryan (Athaliah) Gatlin, Micah Farlough, Jonathan Coats, Gabrielle Coats, Stephen Coats, Sharanda Cummings, Reshan Coats, Shirtena Jones; Latosha Cummings, Primmecha Coats, Brianna Armant, Kyla McCall and Daija McCall; great-grandchildren: Cathy McLeod, Genesis McCarty, Quinton Johnson, Quinterrion Johnson, Alex Bookter, Laila Hogan, Quincy B., Myles Johnson and Lila Norman; other relatives, friends and his Magnolia Church Family. Viewing at St. Francisville Funeral Home, 5914 Commerce St., St. Francisville, LA on Friday, May 1, 2020, from 11am until 1pm. A private burial will be held with immediate family. Professional service entrusted to St. Francisville Funeral Home, St. Francisville, LA (225) 635-3493.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store