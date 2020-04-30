William Coats
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the House of the LORD forever." Psalm 23:6. Elder William Coats, Sr. 88, a native of St. Francisville, LA and resident of Zachary, LA, entered into eternal rest at St. Joseph's Carpenter House, Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Elder Coats, a Christian man of great faith and fervent prayer, was known for loving his family, enjoying the serenity of the outdoors through fishing, farming and nature at large. As a humble man, he lived a peaceful and quiet life. A husband, father, papa, etc.; he leaves to cherish his memories: his devoted wife of sixty-two plus years, Deaconess Mary Coats ; children: Doris (William) Nixon, Jr., Verla Farlough, Pastor Milton (Rose) Coats, Linda Coats, William (fiancée – Patrice Bibbins) Coats, Jr. and Larry (Rhonda) Coats; Pascha (Omar) McCall; grandchildren: Shelly (Frank) McLeod, Andre (fiancée – Jerica Mitchell) Gatlin, Bryan (Athaliah) Gatlin, Micah Farlough, Jonathan Coats, Gabrielle Coats, Stephen Coats, Sharanda Cummings, Reshan Coats, Shirtena Jones; Latosha Cummings, Primmecha Coats, Brianna Armant, Kyla McCall and Daija McCall; great-grandchildren: Cathy McLeod, Genesis McCarty, Quinton Johnson, Quinterrion Johnson, Alex Bookter, Laila Hogan, Quincy B., Myles Johnson and Lila Norman; other relatives, friends and his Magnolia Church Family. Viewing at St. Francisville Funeral Home, 5914 Commerce St., St. Francisville, LA on Friday, May 1, 2020, from 11am until 1pm. A private burial will be held with immediate family. Professional service entrusted to St. Francisville Funeral Home, St. Francisville, LA (225) 635-3493.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Viewing
11:00 - 1:00 PM
St Francisville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
St Francisville Funeral Home
5914 Commerce St
Saint Francisville, LA 70775
(225) 635-3493
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved