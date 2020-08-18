William "Doug" Cobb passed peacefully on August 15th, 2020. He was born on September 7th, 1937 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A Vietnam veteran, Doug joined the Air Force as a young man and served his country as an officer for 24 years, reaching the rank of major. Upon his retirement from the Air Force, he became a data center manager for the State of Louisiana Division of administration, working for more than 20 years in information technology. While in the service, he developed a love for fine art and culture, and took his family all over Europe to see the great works of Western Civilization in person. He loved computers, golf, fishing and especially, fine dining, with a beer or two from time to time. Both of his parents worked at LSU, and he had a life long love of LSU athletics. He witnessed all four LSU football national championships, and was especially excited about the last one. He is survived by a son, William Douglas Cobb Jr and wife Hilda, a daughter, Nancy Cobb Rogers and husband Carl, grandson Alex Cobb and wife Lauran, grandson Andrew Cobb, granddaughters Marisa, Kelsey and Alexis Rogers and great-grandsons Ben and Collin Cobb, whose pictures he loved to show everyone. He goes to join his beloved wife Judy, parents Tony and Helen Cobb, sister Milly and brother Jim, who preceded him in death. Visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Wednesday evening, August 19th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Graveside services to be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, August 20th at Roselawn Memorial Park, 4045 North Street.

