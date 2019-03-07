Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Curtis "Bill" Rankin. View Sign

William "Bill" Curtis Rankin was born September 22, 1950 in Magee, Mississippi to the late Booker T. Rankin Sr., and Myrtha Thames Rankin. In 1966 he was one of the first Black students to integrate Magee High School during his Junior year. Bill attended Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts on an internship for one summer session after graduating from high school. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry with a minor in Math from the University of Southern Mississippi. He graduated with many honors at all levels of his education. He accepted employment with Olin Chemical as a Chemist in Lake Charles, LA. Bill was a great brother and friend. He met and married the love of his life Gwendolyn Wilson, in Lake Charles, LA. They were married forty years. Together they have three children, Monica Lowe (Lezell), Cortez Rankin (Miracle), and Desmond Rankin; three grandchildren, Christian, Micah, and Jeremiah Lowe and one on the way, Emerson William Rankin; three sisters, Mertha Sanders (Doril), Shirley Lett (Glenn), and Deborah Rankin; and one brother, Booker T. Rankin Jr. (Mary). Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until religious service at 11:00 a.m., Star Hill Church, 1400 North Foster Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, 70806. Pastor Lynwood Spell officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. William "Bill" Curtis Rankin was born September 22, 1950 in Magee, Mississippi to the late Booker T. Rankin Sr., and Myrtha Thames Rankin. In 1966 he was one of the first Black students to integrate Magee High School during his Junior year. Bill attended Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts on an internship for one summer session after graduating from high school. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry with a minor in Math from the University of Southern Mississippi. He graduated with many honors at all levels of his education. He accepted employment with Olin Chemical as a Chemist in Lake Charles, LA. Bill was a great brother and friend. He met and married the love of his life Gwendolyn Wilson, in Lake Charles, LA. They were married forty years. Together they have three children, Monica Lowe (Lezell), Cortez Rankin (Miracle), and Desmond Rankin; three grandchildren, Christian, Micah, and Jeremiah Lowe and one on the way, Emerson William Rankin; three sisters, Mertha Sanders (Doril), Shirley Lett (Glenn), and Deborah Rankin; and one brother, Booker T. Rankin Jr. (Mary). Visitation Saturday, March 9, 2019, 9:00 a.m. until religious service at 11:00 a.m., Star Hill Church, 1400 North Foster Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, 70806. Pastor Lynwood Spell officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com. Funeral Home Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services

9348 Scenic Highway

Baton Rouge , LA 70807

(225) 778-1612 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close