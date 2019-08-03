William "Curt" Curtis Shrewsberry Sr. passed away at Landmark of Baton Rouge on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his son, William "Bill" Curtis Shrewsberry Jr.; brother, David Shrewsberry; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Shrewsberry; parents, Cecil R. and Lettie Fink Shrewsberry; and siblings, Cecil, Marie, and Gaye. Curt received his Master's Degree at Oklahoma State University and his BS from West Virgina Wesleyan. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday August 6 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 319 Mattie St. Denham Springs, LA 70726. Please visit www.sealefuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019