William Curtis "Curt" Shrewsberry Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Curtis "Curt" Shrewsberry Sr..
Service Information
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA
70726
(225)-664-4143
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

William "Curt" Curtis Shrewsberry Sr. passed away at Landmark of Baton Rouge on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his son, William "Bill" Curtis Shrewsberry Jr.; brother, David Shrewsberry; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Shrewsberry; parents, Cecil R. and Lettie Fink Shrewsberry; and siblings, Cecil, Marie, and Gaye. Curt received his Master's Degree at Oklahoma State University and his BS from West Virgina Wesleyan. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday August 6 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 319 Mattie St. Denham Springs, LA 70726. Please visit www.sealefuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.