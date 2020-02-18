In loving memory of William D. Warren. William D. Warren was born September 7, 1924. to John Warren and Leonanee Roberts in Ellisville, MS. He passed February 7, 2020 at 95 years old. He was a graduate of Gaudet High in New Orleans, La. After graduation he joined the Marine Corp in 1943. Where his unit were the 1st black platoon to deploy to WWII. He was baptized in New Orleans and was confirmed at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Baton Bouge, La, under Father Parker in 1955. After his Honorable Discharge from the Marines in 1946, he attended Grambling State University where he played football and ran track. My father was also one of the founding members of Kappa Alpha Psi at Grambling. After graduation from college he moved to Baton Rouge, La. He worked in the East Baton Rouge system as a Physical Education teacher and coach at several elementary schools. He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Warren, son Donald Warren. brothers Jake Warren and Abe Warren. He is survived by his daughters Ramona Warren,and Angela Warren, sons Wayne Warren and Darryl Deemer, with 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and host of neices and nephews. Services will be held at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church at 1620 77th ave in Baton Rouge. Viewing is 9-11 a.m service is 11-12:30 on Friday February 21, 2020. Burial is at 1:00 at Port Hudson Veteran cemetery. Repass will be at the American Legion in Scotlandville.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020