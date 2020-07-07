William (Billy) Damron a native of New Roads, passed away on Sunday, July 5th, at Iberville Oaks Nursing Home in Plaquemine. He was 56 years old and a retired/disabled operator from LA DOTD. He is survived by a sister, Janice Damron, niece Jade Thames and fiancé Charlie Sonnier, nephew Justin Vallet whom he thought the world of, great niece Quinn Marie Sonnier, cousins Chandel Lecoq and Candace Barentine. He is preceded in death by his parents William (Bill) & Marie Damron, grandparents Mike & Nell Damron and Norman & Nora St. Romain and aunt Carolyn Major. The family has chosen a private memorial service.

