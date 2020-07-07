1/
William "Billy" Damron
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William (Billy) Damron a native of New Roads, passed away on Sunday, July 5th, at Iberville Oaks Nursing Home in Plaquemine. He was 56 years old and a retired/disabled operator from LA DOTD. He is survived by a sister, Janice Damron, niece Jade Thames and fiancé Charlie Sonnier, nephew Justin Vallet whom he thought the world of, great niece Quinn Marie Sonnier, cousins Chandel Lecoq and Candace Barentine. He is preceded in death by his parents William (Bill) & Marie Damron, grandparents Mike & Nell Damron and Norman & Nora St. Romain and aunt Carolyn Major. The family has chosen a private memorial service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 7 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved