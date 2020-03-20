William "Bill" Davis, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, 66 years of age, passed away March 16, 2020 at 12:45 a.m. after an 11 year battle with cancer. A devoted husband to his wife Karla of 47 years; a great dad to Billy and Shelia Davis also Adam and Stephanie Davis; loving grandfather to grandchildren, Brittany, Jamie, Matthew; great grandchildren, Landon, Caleb, Collin, Kylee, Ayden, Ava, and Adalee. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Juanita Davis, and his grandson BJ. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held at the residence of Bill and Karla Davis on March 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020