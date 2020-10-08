1/1
Dr. William Dean Hall Allen
1938 - 2020
William "Bill" Allen, 82, of Tallulah and Plaquemine, LA, passed away September 27, 2020, at NHC Health Care in the St. Louis area. He was born August 24, 1938, in Vicksburg, MS to the late Dean Hall Allen and Carolyn Middleton Posey. He served his country in the United States Army, as a captain and a dentist, in the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC. Bill was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion. He loved hunting, fishing, dancing, cards, racing horses and he was President of Sigma Nu at LSU. He was preceded in death by both of his parents and one sister, Beverly Marionneaux. Bill is survived by three daughters, Andrea Allen Meade and husband David, Virginia Van Allen, Elizabeth Allen Shropshire and husband Freddy; grandchildren, James Allen Meade, Allison Meade, Sarah Meade, Mikayla Triefenbach and Jarrett Triefenbach; one sister, Carolyn Doxey and husband Clem; biological son, Mark Clark and wife Barbara and their children, Zoe and Leo Clark; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive. An inurnment will be held in Plaquemine, LA, October 17, 2020, at 2:00 PM in the St. John Protestant Cemetery (East Gate / 23470 Federal St. Plaquemine, LA / 70764), with full military honors. Mother Karen Gay will be officiating, assisted by Rev. Todd Speed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William (Bill) Allen's name to AA Central Office – Baton Rouge: Call 225-930-0226 for credit cards, venmo: @aabatonrouge or go to their website: aabatonrouge.org. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, MO. The Allen family respectfully ask face masks be worn and social distancing observed to protect family and friends attending the service. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Inurnment
02:00 PM
St. John Protestant Cemetery
October 8, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
