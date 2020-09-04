1/1
William E. "Bill" Ensminger
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. "Bill" Ensminger, 83, died on Thursday, September 3 in Baton Rouge, LA. A visitation will be held at the Central Funeral Home on Hooper Road on Saturday, September 5 from 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. A private family visitation will take place at the Central Funeral Home on Sunday, September 6 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a private burial at Blackwater United Methodist Church. Bill was born in Wisner, Louisiana on April 10, 1937. He was a graduate of Istrouma High School in 1956. Retired after a distinguished career at Ethyl and Rhone-Poulenc, Bill served as the long-time commissioner for the Central Area Youth League where he was committed to helping our youth grow and develop into champions. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Rosemary Niehaus Ensminger. He was the son of the late Myrtle McClure and William Ensminger, Sr. He is survived by his sisters Billie Lou Duchman, May McCurin, Fay Bryant and brothers Morgan, Jerry, and Gary Ensminger. He was also preceded in death by his sister Judy Tripp. He is survived by his children Brian Ensminger, Betty Ensminger Lewis ("adopted son" Mike), Steven Ensminger (Amy), and Barry Ensminger (Nancy). He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashley Rush (Gordy), Ryan Lewis (Brook), Krystalin Schexnayder (Kevin), Steven Ensminger, Jr. (the late Carley), Christopher Ensminger, Brittany Ensminger (Kendall), Brian Ensminger Jr. (Haley), Brianna Ensminger, and William Reed Ensminger. Bill was especially a proud great-grandfather of nine including Gordon Rush IV, Jax Rush, Jordyn Jean Rush, Shelby Creamer, Layla Lewis, Jagger Lewis, Drew Knight, Lana Rose Schexnayder, and James Schexnayder. Pallbearers will be Ryan Lewis, Steven Ensminger Jr, Brian Ensminger, Jr., Christopher Ensminger, William Reed Ensminger, and Gordon Rush, IV. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the Central Area Youth League by visiting www.caylbaseball.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Central Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Visitation
01:00 PM
Central Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Central Funeral Home
9995 Hooper Rd.
Central, LA 70818
225-236-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 4, 2020
Bill was a true friend of myself and all that he has done for my children through athletics. He will be missed and never forgotten. May his family know that he will always be a inspiration to me and all of my family. God bless and comfort his family at this time. From Ronnie Landry and family.
Ronald Landry
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved