William E. "Bill" Ensminger, 83, died on Thursday, September 3 in Baton Rouge, LA. A visitation will be held at the Central Funeral Home on Hooper Road on Saturday, September 5 from 4:00 p.m. 8:00 p.m. A private family visitation will take place at the Central Funeral Home on Sunday, September 6 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a private burial at Blackwater United Methodist Church. Bill was born in Wisner, Louisiana on April 10, 1937. He was a graduate of Istrouma High School in 1956. Retired after a distinguished career at Ethyl and Rhone-Poulenc, Bill served as the long-time commissioner for the Central Area Youth League where he was committed to helping our youth grow and develop into champions. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Rosemary Niehaus Ensminger. He was the son of the late Myrtle McClure and William Ensminger, Sr. He is survived by his sisters Billie Lou Duchman, May McCurin, Fay Bryant and brothers Morgan, Jerry, and Gary Ensminger. He was also preceded in death by his sister Judy Tripp. He is survived by his children Brian Ensminger, Betty Ensminger Lewis ("adopted son" Mike), Steven Ensminger (Amy), and Barry Ensminger (Nancy). He is also survived by his grandchildren Ashley Rush (Gordy), Ryan Lewis (Brook), Krystalin Schexnayder (Kevin), Steven Ensminger, Jr. (the late Carley), Christopher Ensminger, Brittany Ensminger (Kendall), Brian Ensminger Jr. (Haley), Brianna Ensminger, and William Reed Ensminger. Bill was especially a proud great-grandfather of nine including Gordon Rush IV, Jax Rush, Jordyn Jean Rush, Shelby Creamer, Layla Lewis, Jagger Lewis, Drew Knight, Lana Rose Schexnayder, and James Schexnayder. Pallbearers will be Ryan Lewis, Steven Ensminger Jr, Brian Ensminger, Jr., Christopher Ensminger, William Reed Ensminger, and Gordon Rush, IV. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the Central Area Youth League by visiting www.caylbaseball.com.