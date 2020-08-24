William Edward Anderson, Jr., a loving son, husband, father, and brother, passed away, unexpectedly, at his home in St. Francisville on August 19, 2020, at the age of 40. William had a very big heart and friended people from all walks of life. William loved to travel with his family to China. He also loved fishing and had a special passion for listening to and making music. William loved the career field of networking and was the owner of his own IT business, Pelitek Networks. William is survived by his mother, Beverly Anderson Howard, stepfather, Kenny Howard, wife, Shu Li Chen (Lily Anderson), and three children, Xuan Chen, Drake Anderson, and Autumn Anderson. He is also survived by brothers, Richard and Timothy Anderson, as well as Christopher Anderson and his wife, Jennifer, their son, Riley Cole Anderson, and one niece or nephew on the way. William is preceded in death by his father, William (Bill) Anderson Sr., and his grandparents, Murray and Bonnie White and Jack Anderson and Juanita Wilcox. Memorial Services will be held at First Baptist Church in St. Francisville, LA, on Tuesday, September 1st. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:30 am. Services will follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store