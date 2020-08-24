1/1
William Edward Anderson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Edward Anderson, Jr., a loving son, husband, father, and brother, passed away, unexpectedly, at his home in St. Francisville on August 19, 2020, at the age of 40. William had a very big heart and friended people from all walks of life. William loved to travel with his family to China. He also loved fishing and had a special passion for listening to and making music. William loved the career field of networking and was the owner of his own IT business, Pelitek Networks. William is survived by his mother, Beverly Anderson Howard, stepfather, Kenny Howard, wife, Shu Li Chen (Lily Anderson), and three children, Xuan Chen, Drake Anderson, and Autumn Anderson. He is also survived by brothers, Richard and Timothy Anderson, as well as Christopher Anderson and his wife, Jennifer, their son, Riley Cole Anderson, and one niece or nephew on the way. William is preceded in death by his father, William (Bill) Anderson Sr., and his grandparents, Murray and Bonnie White and Jack Anderson and Juanita Wilcox. Memorial Services will be held at First Baptist Church in St. Francisville, LA, on Tuesday, September 1st. Visitation will be from 9:30 - 11:30 am. Services will follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 24 to Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved