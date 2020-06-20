William "Bill" Edward Gibson, born in Jonesboro, AR and resident in Prairieville, LA, passed away at his home on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 86. Bill was a loving and kind father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, who was always friendly and never met a stranger. He was an avid outdoorsman who had a love for fishing, hunting, camping, and gardening. Bill worked as an environmental engineer and was able to travel the world because of his job. He was a great storyteller and had an amazing coin and gun collection. He lived his life with love and faith. Bill is survived by his daughter, Clara Paulette Steely (Glenn); grandsons, Jason Steely (Candace), Christian Steely (Marissa), Ryan Steely (April); great-grandchildren, Tylar and Travis Steely, Deston and Rayne Steely, Scott and Mia Rachel, Rayne and Cullen Steely; sister, Pam Gibson Kail; brothers, Charles and Melvin Gibson; his beloved dog and companion, Andy. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Claire "Polly" Pailune Gibson parents, Edmond and Jewel Gibson; sisters Betty Guice and Pat Brannon. Visitation will be held at Household of Faith Church - Mt. Zion Campus in Galvez, LA on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 9 am until service time at 11 am. Interment will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Cemetery in Gonzales. Pallbearers will be Jason, Chris, Ryan, Deston, Tylar Steely, and Mike House. The family would like to thank Mike House and Pam Aucoin for their love and support. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 24, 2020.