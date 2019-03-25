Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William "Bill" Emile Haydel (69) passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, surrounded by loving family members. Bill, born in White Castle on March 15, 1950, was a resident of Baton Rouge and then Brusly. He was a long-time devoted parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly though he often attended St. Agnes in Baton Rouge. For 43 years, "Mr.Haydel" worked for the students of East Baton Rouge Parish as a Latin, Spanish, English or mathematics teacher and most recently as school librarian at Glasgow Middle. He began his teaching career at Scotlandville High School in 1974 and worked at McKinley Middle Magnet and Tara High before retiring from Glasgow in 2016. While a strict instructor, Bill worked to help students achieve their goals with a clever wit and sharp sense of humor. At the time of his death, Bill served as State Test Coordinator for the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge. He was a graduate of LSU, earning a BS in secondary education in 1971, a Masters of Library and Information Science in 2002, and an additional 73 hours in math, languages, and education. He earned National Board Certification in Library Media in 2006. He is survived by his sister, Joycelyn Haydel, and his numerous cousins including the child of his heart, Ian Bizette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie Haydel, and his brother, Joseph Haydel, Jr. A wake for Bill will take place at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, from 5pm-9pm Wednesday night, March 27th. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly at 11am, preceded by a 9am – 11am visitation. He will be buried in the White Castle Cemetery following the service. The family would like to express its thanks to the chaplain, doctors and nurses in BRGH Intensive Care Unit who gave Bill tireless and exceptional attention during his brief stay. Please share memories at William "Bill" Emile Haydel (69) passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, surrounded by loving family members. Bill, born in White Castle on March 15, 1950, was a resident of Baton Rouge and then Brusly. He was a long-time devoted parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly though he often attended St. Agnes in Baton Rouge. For 43 years, "Mr.Haydel" worked for the students of East Baton Rouge Parish as a Latin, Spanish, English or mathematics teacher and most recently as school librarian at Glasgow Middle. He began his teaching career at Scotlandville High School in 1974 and worked at McKinley Middle Magnet and Tara High before retiring from Glasgow in 2016. While a strict instructor, Bill worked to help students achieve their goals with a clever wit and sharp sense of humor. At the time of his death, Bill served as State Test Coordinator for the Catholic Diocese of Baton Rouge. He was a graduate of LSU, earning a BS in secondary education in 1971, a Masters of Library and Information Science in 2002, and an additional 73 hours in math, languages, and education. He earned National Board Certification in Library Media in 2006. He is survived by his sister, Joycelyn Haydel, and his numerous cousins including the child of his heart, Ian Bizette. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie Haydel, and his brother, Joseph Haydel, Jr. A wake for Bill will take place at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen, from 5pm-9pm Wednesday night, March 27th. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly at 11am, preceded by a 9am – 11am visitation. He will be buried in the White Castle Cemetery following the service. The family would like to express its thanks to the chaplain, doctors and nurses in BRGH Intensive Care Unit who gave Bill tireless and exceptional attention during his brief stay. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com. Funeral Home Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen

440 S. Alexander

Port Allen , LA 70767

225-383-1850 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close