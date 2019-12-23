William (Bill) Emile Martin Jr., 93, passed away peacefully at his home in Metairie, Louisiana on December 17, 2019. He was born in New Orleans on March 21, 1926 to William Emile Martin Sr. and Marie Teresa von Cullen. He served in WWII, assigned at the bridge at Remagen (the last battle scene in "Saving Private Ryan"). He liked to say that after Remagen, his unit chased after Gen. Patton for the remainder of the European campaign, never catching him. Bill was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant with honors. As a WWII vet, he participated in an Honor Air Flight to Washington DC to visit the WWII memorial. He earned his BS in Mechanical Engineering from Tulane University and worked as a mechanical engineer for over 30 years. He was the Scoutmaster for Troop 498 and 499. His interests included traveling, bonsai, bowling, astronomy, and bawdy jokes. In addition, Bill and his childhood friend, Fred Kreger did multiple Crescent City Classic Runs. In later years, he was a regular at the East Jefferson Hospital Wellness Center where he made many new friends. Bill and his wife Dolores spent 50 years together prior to her death in 2007. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his brother Paul Martin and sisters Jane Wrangofski and Noel Snakenberg. He is survived by his children William, Kevin, Charlene (Barry) Gentry and Glenn (Laura) as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any animal rescue organization or Second Harvest, www.no-hunger.org The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 23 to Dec. 28, 2019