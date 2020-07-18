William Emory "Bill" Goodwin, Jr. was a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Bill passed away on July 17, 2020 at 72 years old. Bill graduated from Donaldsonville High School and Nicholls State University. He retired from Mosiac (formerly Agrico Chemical Co) after 33 years of service. He was married to Carol Benedetto Goodwin for 53 years and father to three sons; William "Billy" III (Celeste), Ryan, and Kurt (Mandy). He was PawPaw to Matthew, Dylan, Andrew, Conner, Hayden, and Maya. He was brother to James Goodwin (Rosanna). Brother-in-law to David Benedetto (Carla) and Randy Benedetto (Lauri). He was preceded in death by his parents William Sr. and Joyce Joffrion Goodwin and his in-laws George and Rosalie Castrogovannie Benedetto. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for the excellent care given to Bill by their staff and nurses. Due to current circumstances, Taylor Sanford will preside over a private graveside service on Monday, July 20th. There will be no reception or gathering. Internment in Ascension Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, or Children's Hospital of New Orleans.