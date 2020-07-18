1/1
William Emory "Bill" Goodwin Jr.
William Emory "Bill" Goodwin, Jr. was a native of Thibodaux, LA and a resident of Donaldsonville, LA. Bill passed away on July 17, 2020 at 72 years old. Bill graduated from Donaldsonville High School and Nicholls State University. He retired from Mosiac (formerly Agrico Chemical Co) after 33 years of service. He was married to Carol Benedetto Goodwin for 53 years and father to three sons; William "Billy" III (Celeste), Ryan, and Kurt (Mandy). He was PawPaw to Matthew, Dylan, Andrew, Conner, Hayden, and Maya. He was brother to James Goodwin (Rosanna). Brother-in-law to David Benedetto (Carla) and Randy Benedetto (Lauri). He was preceded in death by his parents William Sr. and Joyce Joffrion Goodwin and his in-laws George and Rosalie Castrogovannie Benedetto. The family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice for the excellent care given to Bill by their staff and nurses. Due to current circumstances, Taylor Sanford will preside over a private graveside service on Monday, July 20th. There will be no reception or gathering. Internment in Ascension Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Children's Hospital of New Orleans.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
134 Houmas Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
2254738122
July 18, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Goodwin family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Vince and Linda Cataldo
Vince Cataldo
Friend
July 18, 2020
Carol, I'm so sorry to hear of Billy's passing. You have so many good memories to help you through these tough times. May God help you through it all. Prayers for you and your family.
Celine
Friend
July 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
