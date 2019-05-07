I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness. II Tim. 4:7 William Emory Newton, 78, of Watson, LA, went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. William served his country in the United States Army. He was co-owner of Newton Brothers Diesel Service in Watson. William and his wife, Gloria were members of Live Oak United Methodist Church and loved their church family and the inspirational preaching of Dr. Mark. William loved to hunt and fish and be outdoors. But his true joy came from time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Thursday, May 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. It will resume on Friday, May 10, at Live Oak United Methodist Church, Watson, from 8 a.m. until service at 10 a.m., officiated by Dr. Mark Crosby. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Morales Newton; daughter, Monty Lynn Newton Langley; son and daughter-in-law, William Shane and Vicky Newton; step daughter, Jolie Newman Delaney; step son, Dr. Chevies Newman and wife, Sonja Ragusa Newman; 7 grandchildren, Brad, Amber, Brittany and husband, Clent, Garrett, Matthew, Taylor, and Camille; 4 great-grandchildren, Aubree, Demi, Cheyenne, and Greyson; sisters, Janet Meng and Margaret Andre; and his twin brother, Lawrence E. Newton; as well as many other relatives and friends. William was preceded in death by his parents, John, Sr. and Marie Newton; and brother, Johnny E. Newton, Jr. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019