William Ernest "Bill/Billy" Graves, 78, passed away October 7, 2019. Visitation and services were held on Oct. 11, 2019, at Bear Creek Methodist Protestant Church, Utica, MS, with burial at Bear Creek Cemetery. Mr. Graves was a member of First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs. He graduated from Millsaps College and Memphis State University, with additional hours and research from LSU. He retired from LA DOTD. He was preceded in death by his father, Will Ernest Graves, and mother, Merle Bryant Graves Moore. He is survived by his wife, Kay Hollingsworth Graves; sons, Bryant Hollingsworth Graves (Missy T. Graves) of Baton Rouge, LA, William Ernest Graves Jr. of Houston, TX, Philip Samuel Graves (Jill N. Graves) of Denham Springs, LA, Tolbert Buie Graves of Denham Springs, LA, David Burnham Graves (Melissa M. Graves) of Locust Fork, AL; sister, Sylvia G. Smith of Hattiesburg, MS; brother, Terry Bryant Moore of Crystal Springs, MS; and grandchildren, Tyler William Graves, Garrett Christopher Graves, Georgia Claire Graves, Alivia Parker Graves, Kameron Ester Graves, and Samuel Archer Graves. Memorials may be made to Bear Creek Cemetery Association, c/o Inza Calloway, 10937 Tank Road, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019