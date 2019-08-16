William Gorham, resident of Zachary, was born on March 16, 1927 and passed away on August 14th at the age of 92. Survived by his wife of 74 years, Martha Gorham and daughter, Dianna Schexnaydre & Pete; "Poppa" is also survived by his grandchildren, William (Bill) Dunaway & Trisha, Krysta Watts & Chuck, Jennifer (Missy) Wiles & Dennis, and step-grandson, Jesse Schexnaydre; 10 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Betty Yeager. Preceded in death by parents, William and Mable Gorham; brother, Harold Gorham & wife Patty; brother-in-law, Phil Yeager and great-great-granddaughter, Harper Williams. Bill Gorham was a member of Local 198 and Raccourci Hunting Club. Special thanks to Hospice of Baton Rouge. Upon his request, there will be no memorial service. Memorial donation can be made in his name to .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019