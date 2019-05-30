William Eugene "Gene" Minton, born in Hammond, LA and a longtime resident of Denham Springs, LA passed away at The Carpenter House on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the age of 72. He graduated as co-valedictorian of the Denham Springs High School Class of 1965. He earned a bachelor's degree in Chemistry at Southeastern Louisiana University and was a member of the 13 Club honor society. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, reaching the rank of captain and serving as a communication officer at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana, and Sembach Air Base in Germany. He served as a Scout Master with the Boy Scouts, coached baseball, and was a member of Live Oak United Methodist Church. He enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, listening to music, and going out to eat. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Patricia Orr Minton; sons, Matthew Minton (Monica) and Gregory Minton (Elizabeth); four grandchildren, Lathan, Mason, Maxwell, and Grace; and one brother, James Minton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe E. and Lucille Brunner Minton; sister, Dorothy Minton. Visitation will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 8:30 am until Funeral Service at 10:30 am. Interment will follow at Live Oak United Methodist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Ducote, Joseph Ducote, Noah Ducote, Randy Hughes, James A. Minton, Lathan Minton, Mason Minton, and Maxwell Minton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Live Oak United Methodist Church.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 30 to June 3, 2019