William "Billy" Eunice Hall, age 67 of Amite, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, with his family by his side at St Tammany Hospital in Covington. He was born on Sunday, September 21, 1952, in Clarksdale, Mississippi, to Eunice Glendon and Maude Jones Hall. Billy was a Navy Veteran and joined after he graduated high school in 1971. He worked for South Central Bell and ATT for 39 years before retiring. Billy had a big heart and loved helping people, always putting them first. He was a wisecracker who always kept you laughing. Billy enjoyed life and loved to ride his motorcycle, scuba diving, working on his jeep, music, dancing and baseball, but he especially loved spending time with his family. Billy is survived by his loving wife, Mary Cuti-Hall, his sons, William (Emily) Hall and Vincent Cuti-Hall, his god daughter, Dianna (Brandon) Hall-Manual, his grandchildren, Mackenzie Hall, Rilee Hall, Abram Hall and Whitney Hall, his brother, Michael Hall, his sisters, Glenda (Bobby) Solomon and Karen (Paul) Martinez and his fur baby, Sassy, also many nieces, nephews and close friends. Billy was preceded in death by his parents, Eunice Glendon and Maude Jones Hall, and his brother, David Hall. A Visitation for Billy will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm with a Memorial Service Celebrating Billy's Life beginning at 6:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. Billy's visitation will continue after the service until 8:00 pm. Billy's guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2019