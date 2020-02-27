Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Prairieville , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Prairieville , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Feazel was unexpectedly called to the Lord on Monday, February 24th at the age of 65. He was a native of Alexandria, LA and resided in Prairieville, LA. He retired from Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority where he worked as a civil engineer. Bill, who had cheated death six years ago after recovering from a terminal cancer diagnosis, understood better than anyone the beauty and grace of a life well-lived. He gifted the world with his zeal and passion and his enviable ability to relish each and every moment, both the exquisite and the mundane. Whether he was playing tennis in leagues and tournaments (which he did for over thirty years), or rooting on his number one love the LSU Tigers, Bill was full-hearted in his enthusiasm and loyalty. Bill was also an avid music fan and spent many an hour jamming with one of his many guitars. (He loved to turn the volume up when his wife Susan was out of town.) Bill was not one for understatements, but we can't help but share these anyway: he was loved and he will be missed. He is survived by his wife Susan (Savoy) Feazel, daughter Leia Feazel Buxbaum, son in law Josh Buxbaum, the newest love of his life grandson James Jarred Buxbaum, and brother John H. Feazel. He is preceded in death by his son Jarred Feazel and parents Herman and Lois Feazel. Visitation will begin on Saturday February 29, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville, LA. at 9:00 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM celebrated by Rev. Jerry Martin. Burial is to follow at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, LA. To offer condolences to the family you may visit our website at William "Bill" Feazel was unexpectedly called to the Lord on Monday, February 24th at the age of 65. He was a native of Alexandria, LA and resided in Prairieville, LA. He retired from Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority where he worked as a civil engineer. Bill, who had cheated death six years ago after recovering from a terminal cancer diagnosis, understood better than anyone the beauty and grace of a life well-lived. He gifted the world with his zeal and passion and his enviable ability to relish each and every moment, both the exquisite and the mundane. Whether he was playing tennis in leagues and tournaments (which he did for over thirty years), or rooting on his number one love the LSU Tigers, Bill was full-hearted in his enthusiasm and loyalty. Bill was also an avid music fan and spent many an hour jamming with one of his many guitars. (He loved to turn the volume up when his wife Susan was out of town.) Bill was not one for understatements, but we can't help but share these anyway: he was loved and he will be missed. He is survived by his wife Susan (Savoy) Feazel, daughter Leia Feazel Buxbaum, son in law Josh Buxbaum, the newest love of his life grandson James Jarred Buxbaum, and brother John H. Feazel. He is preceded in death by his son Jarred Feazel and parents Herman and Lois Feazel. Visitation will begin on Saturday February 29, 2020 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Prairieville, LA. at 9:00 AM until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM celebrated by Rev. Jerry Martin. Burial is to follow at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, LA. To offer condolences to the family you may visit our website at www.oursofh.com. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales, LA. in charge of arrangements. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close