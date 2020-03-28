William "Bill" Foulks, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. A native of Baton Rouge, LA and retired Industrial Sales Representative in the Petro-chemical industry. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time in the year once the Covid-19 issue has settled. A private family inurnment will occur at Louisiana National Cemetery. Bill is survived by his brother, Bobby Foulks; sister, Cheryl Langlois; his three sons and their wives, David and Sandy Foulks, Rob and Joni Foulks, and Todd and Sue Foulks; two daughters, Michelle Bennett and Denise Bennett; grandchildren, Brooke Champagne, Courtney Morris, Kade Waddell, George Cable, Sonya Carlson, Sean Foulks, Megan Breaux, Andrew Foulks, Robyn Foulks, Mathew Foulks, and Bradley Foulks; and numerous great grandchildren. Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020