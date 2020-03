William "Bill" Foulks, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. A native of Baton Rouge, LA and retired Industrial Sales Representative in the Petro-chemical industry. A celebration of his life will be held at a later time in the year once the Covid-19 issue has settled. A private family inurnment will occur at Louisiana National Cemetery. Bill is survived by his brother, Bobby Foulks; sister, Cheryl Langlois; his three sons and their wives, David and Sandy Foulks, Rob and Joni Foulks, and Todd and Sue Foulks; two daughters, Michelle Bennett and Denise Bennett; grandchildren, Brooke Champagne, Courtney Morris, Kade Waddell, George Cable, Sonya Carlson, Sean Foulks, Megan Breaux, Andrew Foulks, Robyn Foulks, Mathew Foulks, and Bradley Foulks; and numerous great grandchildren. Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie. Ascension Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.