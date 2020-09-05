William "Bill" Foulks, age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. Bill was inurned at Louisiana National Cemetery shortly after his passing, next to his beloved wife Connie. At the time of his passing, a gathering was not possible due to the pandemic, but a Celebration of Life has now been planned on Sept 10, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Kristenwood Reception Hall, located at 14025 Greenwell Springs Rd. Please join the family in remembrance and celebration of Bill. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
. Masks and hand sanitizer will be on hand, and we will practice social distancing.