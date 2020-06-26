William Frank Whittington Sr.
William "Frank" Whittington Sr., 76, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away, June 19, 2020, of cancer. He was born in Centerville, MS, May 4, 1944. Frank graduated from Gloster High School. He was married to Teleda Jane Campbell Whittington for 49 years. Frank served in the Army National Guard Reserves of Mississippi and was a member of First Baptist Church for 47 years. Frank worked for Lincoln Big Three which was acquired by Air Liquide for over 47 years serving in various leadership roles including Regional Manager and Vice President. Some of his favorite activities were watching and listening to LSU Sports with his headphones and enjoying his backyard full of plants and birds. However, his favorite was watching his children and his grandchildren grow up. He is survived by wife, Teleda, his daughter Heather Roberts and husband Ritch, his son Will Whittington and wife Sarah, and his daughter Janie Page and husband Justin. He was a proud Popeye "grandfather" to Libby, Chloe and David Roberts, Emma Claire and Lily Whittington, and Sadie, Bo and Anna Page. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Hughes and brother Joe Whittington and wife Ott. Frank was preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Etta Whittington, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Ed and Bettye Campbell, and his nephews Jim and Sam Whittington. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to St. Joseph's Hospice or The Epilepsy Foundation. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Baton Rouge Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11am.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
