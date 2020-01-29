William Frederick "Freddie" Carter passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 after losing his courageous battle with cancer. He was born on March 1, 1936 in the beautiful hills of St. Helena Parish where he was raised, made his life, and raised his family. He only left the farm a few years to serve his country as a US Marine, an honor he was extremely proud of. He was an insurance salesman for almost 60 years and a real estate agent and appraiser. However, he always considered himself a farmer, for he was happiest there. He is survived by his wife and "best girlfriend" of 57 ½ years, Glancy Palmer "Tiny" Carter; son, William Matthews "Matt" Carter (Kenya); daughters, Amy Lynn Carter and Cindy Ann Carter; granddaughter, Emma Lea Carter; and grandson, William Seth Carter. Preceded in death by his parents , Prentiss Henson Carter, Sr. and Rebecca Matthews Carter; brother, Prentiss Henson Carter, Jr.; and sister, Betty Jo Carter Koger. Freddie was proud of his many accomplishments, especially his hunting trophies that he gathered around the world. However, he was most proud of his children. Freddie was an integral part of the Greensburg Community where he served on many boards and organizations as well as a member of First Baptist Church in Greensburg. Visitation at First Baptist Church, Greensburg, from 9:00 AM until religious services at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Interment will follow in Greensburg Cemetery, Greensburg, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020