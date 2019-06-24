William "Bill" Fry passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the age of 76. He was a native of Detroit, MI and has been a resident of Baton Rouge, LA for over 30 years. Bill was in the US Air Force. He was a member of Acacia Shrine Temple in Baton Rouge, LA, Moslem Temple in Detroit, MI, and was a 32nd degree Mason at Milford Lodge #117. Bill loved cooking for family and friends, doing woodwork and "antiquing". Bill is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 24 years, Judy; daughters, Shari Luker (Mike Tullier) and Sandi Drewello (Matt); step-daughters, Leslie Davis (Richard) and Lara Kronenfeld (Johannes); grandchildren, Sgt. Justin Luker (USMC), Petty Officer 2nd Class Jarrett Luker (US Navy), Allison Luker, Jordan, Alex and Scott Drewello, Miles and Emily Davis, and Luke Kronenfeld; his best buddy, Biscuit; and brother, Fred Fry (Jo Ann). Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Mabel Fry. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 12:30PM until the time of Shriner and Masonic services at 1:30PM. Religious service will take place at 2:00PM, celebrated by Chad Landrum. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, dontations may be made in Bill's name to , 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, LA, 71103. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 26, 2019