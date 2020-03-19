William "Bill" Goman DePierri, Jr., a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Nashville, Tennessee on August 24, 1930, Bill received both a B.S. degree and a M.S. degree in Chemistry from Vanderbilt University, where he lettered in fencing and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He also earned a PhD in Organic Chemistry from the University of Illinois where he was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. He then worked as a chemist for ExxonMobil for 40 years, obtaining numerous patents for his inventions. Bill is survived by his children, daughter Shawn DePierri Miller and husband Thomas Miller, Jr., son Robert DePierri and wife Michelle Millet DePierri, son Thomas DePierri and wife Trudy Babin Avrill DePierri, grandchildren Thomas "Trey" Miller III and wife Rachel Roberts Miller, Olivia DePierri, Danielle DePierri, Tiffani Avrill Theriot and husband Brandon Theriot, Jeremy Avrill, Matthew Avrill and wife Mary Podorsky Avrill, and great-grandchildren Slayde Theriot, Ty Theriot, Kayne Theriot and Camden Avrill. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Maurine Hooper DePierri, father, William Goman DePierri, and his loving wife of 56 years, Ellen Hansen DePierri. Bill was a brilliant man with an insatiable thirst for knowledge and a hands-on approach to life, as evidenced by his multiple home improvement projects. Along with his wife Ellen and their children, Bill loved to travel, especially through the American Southwest. An avid tennis player, he quite enjoyed beating "flat bellies" – especially as a middle-aged man. Bill was active in the community through a number of organizations including the American Chemical Society, the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Fleur de Lis, ExxonMobil Annuitant's Club, Gourmet Club, and Cajun Clickers. He was adored by his family for his positive outlook on life, often saying "you can go through life happy, or you can go through life sad – it all costs the same!" Due to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a memorial will be held to celebrate Bill's life at a later date. Condolences and kind words of remembrance may be left at https://obits.theadvocate.com/obituaries/theadvocate/. Donations may be made in Bill's memory to The Salvation Army (https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/) or to the .
