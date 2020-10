Or Copy this URL to Share

William Gordon,72, a United States Marine Veteran, passed away Monday October 12, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. Graveside Service Monday October 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at Louisiana National Cemetery. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

