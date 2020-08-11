1/1
William Gordon "Bill" Jones
William "Bill" Gordon Jones died Monday, August 10, 2020 at the age of 89. Bill was a native and resident of Baton Rouge. He graduated from Centenary College and was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served during the Korean War. Bill was preceded in death by his father William Garig 'Lide' Jones of Denham Springs and Addie Kean of Baton Rouge. He is survived by his 3 children, Susan Altares (Ric) of Baton Rouge, Gordon Jones (Chris) of Denham Springs, and Amie Palmertree (Ben) of Atlanta, GA, 4 grandchildren, Pilar (Chris) Barnes, Ricardo Altares, Ana Altares, and Erin Palmertree, and great-granddaughter Lena Barnes. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Palliative Care Foundation of Baton Rouge.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
