William H. Davis, a native of Flora, LA and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at the age of 92 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was a graduate of Colfax High School (Class of 1944) and was also a 1952 graduate of the College of Chemical Engineering at LSU. He served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of WWII . He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Virginia H. Davis; and his son and daughter-in-law, William G. Davis and Susan L. Davis. He is also survived by his grandson, William Adam Davis; great-grandson, Jackson Paul Davis; and dear friends, Jeffrey Tate and Steven Green. Memorial donations would be appreciated to either the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.