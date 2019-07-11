William H. Davis, a native of Flora, LA and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away at the age of 92 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was a graduate of Colfax High School (Class of 1944) and was also a 1952 graduate of the College of Chemical Engineering at LSU. He served in the United States Navy and was a veteran of WWII. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Virginia H. Davis; and his son and daughter-in-law, William G. Davis and Susan L. Davis. He is also survived by his grandson, William Adam Davis; great-grandson, Jackson Paul Davis; and dear friends, Jeffrey Tate and Steven Green. Memorial donations would be appreciated to either the Society of St. Vincent de Paul or to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 11 to July 14, 2019