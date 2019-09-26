|
William H. Zimmerman ("Bill" or "Zim"), born August 25, 1941, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. He fought a 15-month battle with lung cancer, and peacefully passed away at home with his family by his side. He was an incredible man who touched the life of any person he knew. He is survived by his wife Pat, who he was happily married to for 56 years; his daughter, Becky Zimmerman; his son, daughter-in-law and grandsons, David, Karen, Justin and Tyler Zimmerman; and many friends. The memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 am, visitation starting at 10:00 am. There will be a reception party at Resthaven following the service, and everyone is invited to attend to honor Zim's memory. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate donations to be made in Zim's honor to Hospice of Baton Rouge, who took excellent care of him during the final 5 months of his life. We would like to give our most heartfelt thanks to all of his caregivers and delivery personnel for their true professionalism, compassion and strength during such a difficult time.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, 2019