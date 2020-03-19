William "Bill" Henry White, a resident of Baton Rouge, was born in Corner, LA (near St. Francisville) on October 16, 1945. He passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on March 15, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Bertha; daughter, Maranda White; son, Marvyn White; special cousin, Oleatha Minor; brother, Walter White (Wilhelmina); sisters-in-law, Corean Riggs (Douglas), Sandra McCoy (Clifton Whitney); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church located at 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by a religious service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Fred Jeff Smith, Officiating. Services entrusted to Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020