William Henry 'Bill' White (1945 - 2020)
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Ella Smith
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive
Baton Rouge, LA
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
William "Bill" Henry White, a resident of Baton Rouge, was born in Corner, LA (near St. Francisville) on October 16, 1945. He passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on March 15, 2020 at the age of 74. He is survived by his wife, Bertha; daughter, Maranda White; son, Marvyn White; special cousin, Oleatha Minor; brother, Walter White (Wilhelmina); sisters-in-law, Corean Riggs (Douglas), Sandra McCoy (Clifton Whitney); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church located at 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by a religious service at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Fred Jeff Smith, Officiating. Services entrusted to Greenoaks Funeral Home and Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
