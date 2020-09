Or Copy this URL to Share

William Henry "Poppa" Weston Sr. ALPHA 5-10-43 OMEGA 8-29-20. He was a native of Ethel,La and Scotlandville, La. William Weston leaves to cherish his devoted wife Mattie Weston, 1 son and 6 daughters. He retired from Southern University Grounds in 1999 with 35 years of service. Saturday, September 12, 2020 is Visiting from 9-11 am till Services at 11 am All at New Covenant Christian Church 6515 E. Myrtle Ave. Baker, La 70714.

