William (Bill) Herbert Truett, July 14, 1933-January 17, 2020, of Denham Springs, Louisiana passed away, surrounded by his family, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA. He was born in Gibson County, TN. and raised around Hornbeak TN. most of his life. He was a military veteran where he served in Korea and Germany, where he met his first wife Gisela Dannowski Truett, mother of his 4 children, Angelika (Danny) Gomez of Denham Springs, LA. Paul William Truett of Hornbeak, Thomas Michael Lexie Truett of Memphis and the late Dr. David Glen Truett. He then married Reba Ervin Truett which he had three step children; Regina Boane Caksackkar of South Fulton, Bobby (Kathy) Boane of Hornbeak TN. and the late James Earl Boane. He then married his final wife in Livingston LA., Rheba Boyd Truett in which there were two step children; Mike Boyd of Columbia, MS. and Michelle Boyd of Walker, LA. He had sixteen grandchildren and step grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters; Dr. Bonnie Truett Serrett and Theresa Gale Truett as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by two grandson; James Robert Boane and Haden Force, two brothers; Rodney Truett and Rogers Truett, a sister; Lola Frances Truett.