Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Hibbs 'Bill' McGraw. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 9:30 AM St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

William Hibbs 'Bill' McGraw, 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Bill was a former, longtime resident of Baker, and then resided in Central before his final home at St. James Place in Baton Rouge. He moved to St. James Place to be near and care for his adoring wife and love, Billie, by whom he was married to for 61 amazing years. A part of him was never the same after her death and the family takes solace that they are now "together forever." Bill was born in Tampa, FL; lived in New Orleans at the Degas House until his family settled in Baton Rouge. He was a proud 1954 graduate of Catholic High School and was a stand-out athlete playing on the school's State Championship baseball team in 1953. Upon graduation from high school he played a short time in the semi-pro league before studying at L.S.U. He met his soulmate at Pat O'Brien's in New Orleans, they married and started a family. He worked at Allied Chemical (Paxon) for 42 years and was affectionately known as "Meetman." He coached Little League Baseball, umpired, was a member of the Brownfields Lions Club and long-time parishioner of St. Isidore Catholic Church. He was an avid L.S.U. fan; so much so that he became a ticket taker at the basketball and football games for years. But in the eyes of his children, Bill's most important legacy that he leaves behind was by far his role as a dad and Pawpaw. He was a good man with a hilarious sense of humor and was proud of his Irish heritage. Bill is survived by his children; Laurie and Rich Erenbaum of Woodbridge, VA, James "Jimmy" and Rosalie McGraw of Metairie, LA, and Karen and Neal Paul Miller of Central. His grandchildren were everything to him and he absolutely adored them all; Billy Miller and fiancé' Marybeth Duda of Seattle, Washington, James Miller and fiancé' Blaire Bauer of Central, Megan McGraw of Metairie, LA, Maddie McGraw of Metairie, LA and Allie Erenbaum of Washington, D.C. He is also survived by his sister, Sarah McHardy of New Orleans, LA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Anne Roccaforte McGraw; his parents, George F. Sr. and Sara Augusta Hibbs McGraw; his brother George F. McGraw, Jr.; two sisters, Rosemary McGraw Kegg and Margaret "Margie" McGraw Stark. Visitation at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Friday, March 6, from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Special thanks to the staff, nurses and caregivers at St. James Place, as well as Notre Dame Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated (online) for the Catholic High School Advancing the Mission Capital Campaign. "…And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand" (Irish Blessing). William Hibbs 'Bill' McGraw, 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Bill was a former, longtime resident of Baker, and then resided in Central before his final home at St. James Place in Baton Rouge. He moved to St. James Place to be near and care for his adoring wife and love, Billie, by whom he was married to for 61 amazing years. A part of him was never the same after her death and the family takes solace that they are now "together forever." Bill was born in Tampa, FL; lived in New Orleans at the Degas House until his family settled in Baton Rouge. He was a proud 1954 graduate of Catholic High School and was a stand-out athlete playing on the school's State Championship baseball team in 1953. Upon graduation from high school he played a short time in the semi-pro league before studying at L.S.U. He met his soulmate at Pat O'Brien's in New Orleans, they married and started a family. He worked at Allied Chemical (Paxon) for 42 years and was affectionately known as "Meetman." He coached Little League Baseball, umpired, was a member of the Brownfields Lions Club and long-time parishioner of St. Isidore Catholic Church. He was an avid L.S.U. fan; so much so that he became a ticket taker at the basketball and football games for years. But in the eyes of his children, Bill's most important legacy that he leaves behind was by far his role as a dad and Pawpaw. He was a good man with a hilarious sense of humor and was proud of his Irish heritage. Bill is survived by his children; Laurie and Rich Erenbaum of Woodbridge, VA, James "Jimmy" and Rosalie McGraw of Metairie, LA, and Karen and Neal Paul Miller of Central. His grandchildren were everything to him and he absolutely adored them all; Billy Miller and fiancé' Marybeth Duda of Seattle, Washington, James Miller and fiancé' Blaire Bauer of Central, Megan McGraw of Metairie, LA, Maddie McGraw of Metairie, LA and Allie Erenbaum of Washington, D.C. He is also survived by his sister, Sarah McHardy of New Orleans, LA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Billie Anne Roccaforte McGraw; his parents, George F. Sr. and Sara Augusta Hibbs McGraw; his brother George F. McGraw, Jr.; two sisters, Rosemary McGraw Kegg and Margaret "Margie" McGraw Stark. Visitation at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Friday, March 6, from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Special thanks to the staff, nurses and caregivers at St. James Place, as well as Notre Dame Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated (online) for the Catholic High School Advancing the Mission Capital Campaign. "…And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand" (Irish Blessing). Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close